MISSING: 35-year-old Jonesboro man taking medication missing since March 14

A 35-year-old man named Samuel Johnson is missing in Clayton County and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

He was last seen on March 14 at about 2:30 p.m. at his home in the 2900 block of Botany Drive in Jonesboro. He has not been seen since.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 207 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Samuel is taking medication for a mental disorder.

Anyone with information in reference to Mr. Johnson please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 or dial 911.