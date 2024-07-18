Expand / Collapse search

Missing 35-year-old Atlanta woman may be in Macon, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 18, 2024 11:02pm EDT
Chanell M. Crosby article

Chanell M. Crosby (Supplied)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. 

Chanell M. Crosby was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 13. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Chanell’s family got a text message the next evening stating she was in Macon. 

The 35-year-old is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white dress with sandals. 

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. 