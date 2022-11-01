Mother of murdered 13-year-old Lithonia boy hopes new video brings an arrest

The mother of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby believes he was killed by someone who knew him. His mother hopes new video will be the catalyst to force that person to surrender to authorities.

The young teen's body was found on September 19 in the woods behind a Lithonia subdivision on the 2600 block of Parkway Trail. His death was ruled a homicide, and detectives have been investigating ever since.

Police released new video this week showing the 13-year-old walking with another male around 3 a.m. on Sept. 18. Police believe that person might have information that could help move forward the investigation.

"I know who Jamiren hangs with, I know exactly who he was," his mother said. "They have a history together."

DeKalb County Police Department

The other male was wearing a black hoodie, mask, and black pants.

She says her son was a straight "A" student in the 8th grade at DeKalb Alternative School. He had just joined ATL Elite Football. She says he left home with some friends at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 17. That was the last time she saw him alive.

13-year-old Jamiren Crosby (Source: Family)

"It’s no reason why something so senseless, if Jamiren was your friend, what happened?" his mother asked.

The DeKalb County Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information about Crosby's death or who can identify the suspect to call its homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.