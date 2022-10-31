Police searching for suspect seen on camera with murdered 13-year-old DeKalb County boy

article

DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help shed some light on the murder of 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby.

Crosby's body was found on Sept. 19 in the woods behind a Lithonia subdivision on the 2600 block of Parkway Trail.

His death was ruled a homicide, and detectives have been investigating ever since.

The boy’s mother, Chanell Crosby, says her son disappeared early Saturday and that she had not seen him since.

She says her son was a straight "A" student in the 8th grade at DeKalb Alternative School. He had just joined ATL Elite Football. She says he left home with some friends around 2 a.m. Saturday. That was the last time she saw him alive.

13-year-old Jamiren Crosby (Source: Family)

Sunday, investigators shared new surveillance video of Crosby and an unidentified man walking through the backyard of a nearby neighborhood just hours before he was found dead.

According to detectives, the man Crosby was with was wearing a black hoodie, a mask, and black pants.

The DeKalb County Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information about Crosby's death or who can identify the suspect to call its homicide unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.