Death of 13-year-old boy found in woods by Lithonia Park ruled a homicide

Police in DeKalb County have officially identified the 13-year-old boy whose body was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia on Monday. Jamiren Crosby’s death has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail where they discovered the body in the wood line. The homes in Stonecrest Heights subdivision butt up against Lithonia Park.

The boy’s mother, Chanell Crosby, says her son disappeared early Saturday and that she had not seen him since.

She says her son was a straight "A" student in the 8th grade at DeKalb Alternative School. He had just joined ATL Elite Football. She says he left home with some friends around 2 a.m. Saturday. That was the last time she saw him alive.

The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should give them a call.