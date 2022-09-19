13-year-old boy found dead in wooded area behind homes in Lithonia

DeKalb County police are investigating after a child's body was found in the woods behind some homes in Lithonia.

According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to the 2600 block of Parkway Trail Monday where they discovered the body of a male juvenile in the wood line. The homes in that area butt up against Lithonia Park.

The child has not officially been identified, and police have not released specifics about his death.

FOX 5 spoke with a woman who says the boy is her son, 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. She says Crosby disappeared Saturday and that she had not seen her son since.

Investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of death.