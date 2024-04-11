MISSING: 24-year-old Gainesville man missing since April 3

article

A 24-year-old Gainesville man has been missing since April 3, according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Kial Chandler Darst was last seen April 3 when he left a residence in the 6000 block of Falling Water Lane. His last known location was on Hamilton Mill Road at Interstate 85.

He was driving a 2012 white Hyundai Genesis with Georgia tag number RHA3999.

Darst is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, please call 911 or 770-536-8812.