Missing 21-year-old last seen at Macon Cook Out restaurant, deputies say

Deputies in Bibb County said friends of a missing 21-year-old woman last saw her early Friday morning at a Macon Cook Out fast food restaurant.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Saturday 21-year-old Sidney Compagines had not been seen since 1 a.m. Friday morning at the restaurant on 155 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon.

The missing woman's family contacted the sheriff's Office at 7:20 p.m. on Friday when she didn't show up for work at Atrium Health Navicent and they had been unable to contact her.

Deputies said she drives a four-door, 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag of RSR2820.

Deputies described her as white, approximately 4-feet-11 inches tall and between 120 to 130 pounds. Compagines has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve "Buffalo’s" restaurant t-shirt, black leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sidney Compagines is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

