Missing: 16-year-old female missing for over a month in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are looking for a 16-year-old female who has been missing since late October.

London Lareann Sanders left her home in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW near Childress Drive SW and Campbellton Parkway on Oct. 28.

Sanders was last seen wearing a hite Guess shirt, black leggings with white stripes, pink Crocs and a pink bonnet. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 166 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

