Fayette County Animal Shelter over capacity, urges public to adopt dogs

The Brief Fayette County Animal Shelter is currently housing twice the number of dogs it was designed for and is urging the public to adopt. The shelter’s "Weekend Warrior Program" lets people take home dogs temporarily, either for a day or weekend, to encourage adoptions. Most dogs are spayed or neutered and ready for new homes; adoptions cost $50, and the shelter is open daily.



A local animal shelter says it has double the capacity of dogs and is asking the public to consider adoption to help lower the numbers.

What we know:

The Fayette County Animal Shelter, which opened in 2024 to address longstanding animal care challenges in the county, is currently over capacity—specifically for dogs. Like many shelters in North Georgia, it is struggling to manage the growing number of animals. The shelter is now housing twice as many dogs as it was designed for.

What they're saying:

"So we have paired up some. We have some in crates—just whatever we have to do to make sure that we don’t have to euthanize for space," said Tracy Thompson of Fayette County Animal Control.

Thompson says an army of volunteers is helping with care, but more help is always welcome.

The shelter also offers several programs to encourage adoptions. One of them is the Weekend Warrior Program, which allows people to take home pre-screened dogs for a day or weekend.

"Kind of like a trial run if you are looking to adopt a dog—or if you just want to take it out to have some fun," Thompson said.

Thompson adds that with the urgent need for adoptions, many dogs are ready to go home immediately. Most have already been spayed or neutered.

What you can do:

You can see all of the dogs available for adoption on the Fayette County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

They also remind the public that adoption is always a great choice when selecting a new pet.

"You are saving a life, and you are getting a dog that is very grateful," Thompson said.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The current cost to adopt a dog is $50. Cats are also available for adoption.