Fulton County K9 Ian remembered in emotional memorial after cancer battle

The Brief Fulton County K9 Ian, a Belgian Malinois who served nearly eight years, was honored in a memorial service after dying from cancer four months post-retirement. Sgt. Cody Slay, Ian’s longtime handler, received his remains, a flag, and a plaque during the ceremony, which included a balloon release. Sheriff Pat Labat praised Ian’s dedication and service, noting he helped track some of the county’s most dangerous criminals.



FOX 5 was the only station present as members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a devoted K9 deputy who passed away earlier this month from cancer.

Just four months ago, we covered his retirement celebration. On Wednesday, members of the department gathered in the same room to hold a memorial service in his honor.

What we know:

K9 Ian may have had four paws, but to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, he was family.

On Wednesday, the department and his handler’s family came together for a heartfelt farewell.

"I love him to death," said Sgt. Cody Slay, Ian’s handler.

Sgt. Slay said Ian never missed a shift in nearly eight years of service. The Belgian Malinois was trained to detect explosives, find weapons, and track criminals.

Ian died from cancer just four months after his retirement.

FOX 5 was there for his retirement in December. During Wednesday’s service, Sgt. Slay was presented with Ian’s remains, a flag, and a plaque.

The sheriff’s office also held a balloon release to honor the fallen K9.

Officials say Ian helped track down some of the county’s most dangerous criminals.

The department currently has nine police dogs and hopes to add more in the future.

What they're saying:

"Ian was one of the best," said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat. "You knew you had a true partner when he was around, and he was a pleasure to be with—unless he was going after you."

The loss has been especially difficult for Sgt. Slay.

"He has never told me ‘no’ before. It’s like he’s being brave and consistent," Slay said. "I’m going to miss him."

One of Sgt. Slay’s family members spoke after the balloon release: "I don’t know whether there’s such a thing as dog heaven, but if there is, I believe that Ian is up there, taking care of business and sending all the crooks to hell," he said.