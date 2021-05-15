Missing 13-year-old Tennessee girl may be in Georgia, family says

article

Authorities are searching for a missing Tennessee girl who relatives believe may be in north Georgia.

Jaylei Shyenne Smith, 13, has an endangered child alert issued for her by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday. Investigators believe Smith left her home in New Hope, Tennessee sometime overnight, but her family wasn't alerted to it until the morning.

Smith is described by the TBI as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Family members on social media said they have been following her posts and searching several areas of Georgia including Hoschton County and DeKalb County. They said she may be in the company of an older male, but investigators have not confirmed that.

New Hope, Tennessee is located about 20 miles west of Chattanooga along the Alabama line.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 423-942-2525.

