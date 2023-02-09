Missing 10-year-old may be with father in College Park, Union City, police say

article

Police in Alpharetta are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen with her noncustodial father.

Jireh Carrice Marie Perry’s father, Phillip Perry agreed to watch the girl for an hour while her mother attended a class, the Alpharetta Police Department says. When the class was over, father nor daughter were not to be found.

Police say the elder Perry refused to give his whereabouts.

Phillip Duce Perry is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 236 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a black Chevy Malibu with sunroof and silver trim on the front and a Georgia tag.

(Alpharetta Police Department)

He has ties to the Union City and College Park areas.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Roberts, 678-297-6335.