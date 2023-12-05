Milton's police chief steps down after nearly 7 years

article

George "Rich" Austin, the chief of the Milton Police Department, has resigned from his position after nearly seven years of distinguished service, according to the City of Milton.

The announcement came during a Monday night meeting, where Mayor Peyton Jamison and City Councilmembers formally accepted Austin's resignation. Jason Griffin, a Milton Police Captain, will step in as Acting Chief until a permanent replacement is appointed.

During Austin's leadership, Milton consistently earned recognition as one of the safest cities in Georgia and the entire nation. The city says his tenure was marked by low crime rates and the implementation of innovative policing policies, robust community outreach initiatives, and a positive approach to law enforcement, according to the city.

City Manager Steve Krokoff expressed appreciation for Austin's dedication, stating, "Rich Austin has spent countless hours in law enforcement, dedicated to making communities safer and departments better. We wish him and his family the very best."

At this time, it is not known why Austin decided to resign.