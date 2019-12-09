Milton police step up patrols after suspicious man approached children

Police in the city of Milton have stepped up patrols following a report of a stranger-danger incident on Sunday.

Milton police said it happened in the Kingsley Estates area in the northern part of the city. Children in the neighborhood told police a man pulled into their driveway while they were playing outside their home and asked if they would help him look for a lost child in the woods.

Police said the children did exactly what they should have in this type of situation and went inside to tell adults they know.

“The MPD recommends that all residents remind their children not to speak with anyone that they do not know and report any suspicious contact with unknown persons immediately to a trusted adult or parent,” the Milton Police Department wrote on their Facebook page on Monday. “Additionally, any similar interactions should be reported to MPD by calling 911 and requesting to meet with an officer.”

The suspicious man left the area when the children went inside. Police describe the man as a light-skinned male, wearing sunglasses and driving a dark-colored car.

The department said they have stepped up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Milton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division Detective Logan Pacheo at logan.bolen@cityofmiltonga.us.