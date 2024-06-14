Milton police involved in shooting in Walmart parking lot

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The Milton Police Department has been involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store at 5200 Windward Parkway.

According to a notice posted on social media, one person was transported with serious injuries to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and another suspect was taken into custody.

A Milton police officer was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown if the police officer was shot or injured in another manner.

The police department says it will issue a more extensive statement as they become available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate, which is standard procedure when an officer has been involved in a shooting.

This story is breaking.