Millwork company expansion promises 150 new jobs in Georgia, governor says

The governor's office announced Wednesday a major industrial company would expand a Lee County facility, bringing 150 additional jobs to the area.

Woodgrain, which also has facilities in Gwinnett County, Americus and Albany, is investing roughly $10 million in its Leesburg plant.

Officials said increased demand for lumber has necessitated increasing the size of the facility located at 471 U.S. Highway 82 West in Leesburg, by 156,000 square feet.

The governor's office said the company has facilitated operations in Georgia since the 1990s and employs about 375 Georgians.

Woodgrain manufactures and distributes quality wood moldings, doors, and windows for customers including Georgia-based The Home Depot.

"This expansion is a key component of our mission to leverage our vertical integration to deliver premier service and customer-driven millwork solutions," said Cole Wilkinson, Plant Manager at Woodgrain Millwork. "As a proud member of the Lee County community for over 25 years, we look forward to the opportunities this expansion will provide for members of our communities in southwest Georgia."

