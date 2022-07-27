Atlanta police search for multiple suspects in Midtown car break-ins

article

Police are looking for suspects responsible from breaking into 19 cars in a Midtown neighborhood on July 17.

Police said video captured several suspects burglarizing the cars, but no one has been identified.

Police shared video of suspects going to multiple cars before driving off in a sedan.

According to police reports, suspects didn't take many valuables. In one instance, suspects smashed the window of a resident's Volvo and took only blue disposable facemasks. Many victims only reported smashed windows.

Police noted several of the cars broken into did not have weapons inside.

Police ask anyone with information on the break-ins to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.