Midtown Atlanta street closed due to falling glass

article

A section of 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta was shut down for a time on Wednesday afternoon after a powerful line of storms moved through Georgia.

Atlanta police officers closed off a section of the road and sidewalk in front of 22 14th Street SW due to falling glass from a damaged window.

It was unclear how the window was damaged, but the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning just after 3 p.m. due to a strong front moving through the state.

Shards of glass could be seen littering the street.

Traffic in the area appeared to have returned to normal as of 11 p.m.

FOX 5 reached out to the company which manages the building, but had not heard back.