Microsoft hits pause on 90-acre westside Atlanta project

Microsoft says it is halting the development of a 90-acres hub westside hub in Atlanta as part of a broader re-evaluation of the company's current needs.

The software giant recently announced a workforce reduction of about 10,000 employees or about 5% of the company by the end of its third quarter. It is part of a broader reorganization after the company’s stocks has fallen nearly 20% over the past year.

Microsoft, in February 2021, announced a major expansion into Georgia in addition to its Atlantic Yards project. As part of that plan, the company purchased 90 acres off U.S. 78 near the Grove Park neighborhood. The company said it was an ideal location being close to Proctor Creek and its associated trail as well as just being a couple blocks west of the Bankhead MARTA station.

The initial news of Microsoft’s Quarry Yards project drove up property values in the area over the last two years in anticipation of the new complex.

About 15,000 employees were expected to move into the facility once it was complete.

However, some media reports indicate in recent months the conversation between Microsoft officials and community leaders has gone silence, but the company said they are not outright abandoning plans for the property or for Atlanta.

"We intend to reengage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted," a company spokesperson told FOX 5. "We are moving ahead with the construction of three new datacenters in Fulton and Douglas County as planned."

Microsoft said the land is not for said and there are still plans to set aside a quarter of the property to serve the needs of the community.

This is just the latest setback for tech giants. FOX Business reports Meta, Lyft, Amazon, LendingClub Corporation, Salesforce, and StitchFix have all announced layoffs.