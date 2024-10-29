Michelle Obama, Tim Walz to rally Georgia voters 1 week ahead of Election Day

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz and former first lady Michelle Obama will both be in Georgia for separate rallies on Tuesday. The two Democratic Party leaders' visits come a day after former President Donald Trump's own rally in Atlanta. More than 40% of eligible voters in Georgia have already cast their ballots with four days of early voting remaining.



Georgia will prove once again on Tuesday how important the state is on the road to the White House for former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

With Election Day exactly one week away, the Democratic nominee's running mate Tim Walz will be in Georgia on Tuesday to rally supporters.

Walz will be in Savannah for a Get-Out-the-Early-Vote rally and then travel to Columbus for another rally.

The Minnesota governor won't be the only Democratic heavy hitter in the state on Tuesday. Former first lady Michelle Obama is heading to Atlanta to headline a When We All Vote event featuring Victoria Monet, DJ D-Nice, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Ari Lennox, and Kelly Rowland.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks ahead of the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center on October 26, 2024, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Created by Michelle Obama in 2018, When We All Vote is a nonpartisan initiative encouraging participation in every election.

The rally will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on When We All Vote's website.

The Democratic Party's push comes a day after former President Donald Trump had his own visit to the Peach State - his third trip to the metro Atlanta area in less than two weeks.

In a speech at McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech's campus, the Republican nominee hit on familiar themes like inflation, immigration, and tax cuts.

Georgia voter turnout update: Approximately 40% of voters have cast ballots

"We will have no tax on tips, no taxes on overtime, no tax on social security benefits for our seniors. I will support a tax credit for caregivers who take care of a parent or a loved one," said Trump.

Trump also went after his opponent, saying that Harris was "grossly incompetent" whose time at the White House had "shattered the middle class."

In 2020, no swing state swung more for Democrats than Georgia, according to the Washington Post. Trump won the state by more than 200,000 votes in 2016, but President Joe Biden won it by less than 12,000 in 2020.

According to new polling averages by Project FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a slight lead in Georgia - at 48.6% to Harris's 47.1%.

With four more days of early voting, over 3 million Georgians have already cast a vote so far - around 42.3% of all eligible voters in the state.