Donald Trump returning to metro Atlanta for final push during early voting

The Brief Former President Donald Trump will be back in metro Atlanta for two events as the final week of early voting begins in Georgia. Trump will speak at the National Faith Advisory Board's Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs on Monday afternoon. The president will then headline a rally at Georgia Tech.



With a little over a week to go before Election Day, both campaigns are making their final push for Georgia's crucial electoral college votes.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump returns to the metro Atlanta area for his third visit in less than two weeks.

The Republican candidate will appear at the National Faith Advisory Board's Inaugural National Faith Summit at Worship with Wonders Church in Powder Springs.

The event, which will bring together 1,000 pastors, will also feature faith leaders including Paula White, Jentezen Franklin, Jack Graham, Kenneth Copeland as well as former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

Trump is expected to address the importance of standing for Biblical principles, a press release for the conference noted.

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives on stage during a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center on October 20, 2024, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"This is a defining moment for our nation, and the faith community must rise to the occasion. We are called to be both the salt and the light in a world that desperately needs truth," NFAB President Paula White-Cain shared. "As pastors and leaders, we have a responsibility to guide our congregations in standing up for biblical values and ensuring that our voices are heard at the ballot box."

Following the event, Trump will head to Atlanta for a rally at McCamish Pavilion on Georgia Tech's campus.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. For those who are interested in attending, click here to register.

RELATED

Trump's visit comes days after his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, appeared at a rally over the weekend.

The Democrats are also looking to engage their voters in Georgia during this last crucial week of early voting. Vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz will be in Savannah and Columbus on Tuesday.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will headline a When We All Vote event in Atlanta on the same day.

In 2020, no swing state swung more for Democrats than Georgia, according to the Washington Post. Trump won the state by more than 200,000 votes in 2016, but President Joe Biden won it by less than 12,000 in 2020.

According to new polling averages by Project FiveThirtyEight, Trump has a slight lead in Georgia - at 48.6% to Harris's 47.1%.

More than 2.8 million people have already voted in the Peach State - nearly 40% of all eligible voters.