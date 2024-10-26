Sen. JD Vance speaks on tax cuts, stronger border control, energy policies in Atlanta

Senator and vice presidential nominee JD Vance made a campaign stop in downtown Atlanta Saturday encouraging Georgia voters to continue to head to the polls leading up to election day.

His visit comes as Georgians continue to vote early in record numbers with more than one in four voters already casting their ballots.

"I think the Republican voters have more confidence in early voters this year and look I've got more confidence in early voting this year," Senator Vance said.

Both former President Trump and Vice President Harris are neck and neck in Georgia, a critical swing state.

"We've got to use every method that we can to get out there and vote, whether that's vote by mail, whether that's early voting, whether that's voting on Election Day. Make sure you get out there and make your voice heard," Senator Vance said.

For attendees, immigration and the economy were top of mind.

"I think the biggest one is the border crisis and the need to lock down the border," James Gottschang said.

"We're definitely better off when Trump was in office. Tax cuts are way better than tax hikes," Scott Gottschang added.

Those two issues were a major focus of Sen. Vance's remarks.

"The most important way that President Trump is going to lower prices for American workers and American citizens, it's very simple: drill. We've got to open up American energy," Senator Vance said.

"I certainly don't begrudge anybody for wanting to come to this country for a better life, but number one, you've got to do it the proper way. You've got to come through the proper channels," he added.

Senator Vance also encouraged attendees to keep the energy up through election day. FOX 5 Atlanta asked the senator about his message to undecided voters.

"We cannot get back to peace and prosperity. We cannot get back to affordable groceries and a secure southern border by doing the same exact things with the exact same leaders. We need change. We need new leadership. We need Donald J. Trump. That's our message to voters down the stretch," Sen. Vance said.