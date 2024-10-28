Keisha Lance Bottoms rallies support for VP Harris during Georgia's early voting

The Brief Democrats are actively campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia during the early voting period. Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta mayor and advisor to Harris, voiced the challenges faced during the Trump presidency and underscored the importance of every vote, referencing the close margin in the 2020 election. Small business owners and entrepreneurs joined Bottoms to express their support for Vice President Harris and her advocacy for small businesses and the middle class. Actress Rosario Dawson supported Harris at an event, sharing her emotional response to disparaging remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico, her family's homeland. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Georgia with planned stops in Savannah and Columbus, indicating continued political engagement in the state.



Democrats are continuing to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris here in Georgia as early voting continues.

As we enter the third week of early voting in Georgia, former Atlanta mayor and Harris campaign advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms cast her vote in southwest Atlanta while she continues to gather support for the vice president.

"I was mayor when Trump was president and I can tell you all, it was a challenge every single day as we experienced the pandemic in 2020, and the unrest in the summer of 2020. Donald Trump's hand was in the middle of much of the chaos that we were experiencing in our cities," Bottoms said.

"Less than 12,000 people decided the difference in the 2020 election. Your vote matters," she added.

On Monday, she was joined by small business owners who said their support is with the Vice President.

"Kamala Harris is a champion for small businesses and for the middle class. She is building a new way forward and creating an opportunity economy where Georgians aren't just getting by. We're getting ahead," Business Owner Ryan Wilson said.

"Starting the small business comes with challenges. It means long hours and a tight budget, something Donald Trump doesn't know anything about. I'm here because Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will not fight for us," Terri-Nichelle Bradley, founder of Brown Toy Box, added.

Actress Rosario Dawson also spoke out in support of Harris at an early voting event at Georgia Gwinnett College. The actress whose family is from Puerto Rico said she's emotional after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called island a floating island of garbage at former President Trump’s rally Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

"The inhumanity. I keep saying that, because that's just what it is, it feels really inhuman, the way that folks are being talked about," Dawson said.

An advisor for former President Trump said the comedian's joke does not reflect the views of the former president or the campaign.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will visit Georgia on Tuesday, making stops in Savannah and Columbus.