MICHELIN Guide announces 2nd awards ceremony for Atlanta area

The MICHELIN Guide awards ceremony will return to Atlanta for a second year, recognizing outstanding local culinary talent later this month.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Georgia World Congress Center, where top restaurants in the area will learn whether their restaurants have received a MICHELIN Star or another MICHELIN Guide distinction. Attendance is by invitation only.

Last year, at least five Atlanta-area restaurants earned the coveted one-star rating, an acknowledgment of their exceptional dining experiences.

To achieve this recognition, restaurants undergo multiple inspections annually, each conducted anonymously. Inspectors evaluate five key criteria: the quality of products and ingredients, the harmony of flavors, and the mastery of cooking techniques, among other factors.

The upcoming ceremony promises to celebrate the best in Atlanta’s culinary scene, shining a spotlight on the city's rising status as a food destination.

Michelin announced its first North American Guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have also been added in Chicago (2011); Washington, D.C. (2017); California (San Francisco in 2007, statewide 2019); Miami/Orlando/Tampa, Florida (2022); Toronto (2022); Vancouver (2022); Colorado (2023); Atlanta (2023), Mexico (2024), Texas (2024) and Quebec (2024).