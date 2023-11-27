Long Island man arrested in Georgia for soliciting teens for elicit images, videos

article

A 36-year-old Long Island man has been arrested in Georgia for soliciting elicit images from young teenagers in Cherokee County.

Michael Merle, of Miller Place, New York, was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children after a 14-month investigation.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations discovered Merle had been using social media to gather videos and images of a sexual nature from girls as young as 13 years old, according to investigators.

He was booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

More charges are pending as the case remains under investigation.