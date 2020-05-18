Michael Jordan-signed sneakers break record at auction
The "Last Dance" documentary has everyone wanting a little piece of Michael Jordan.
But a popular memorabilia item will cost you.
A signed pair of Air Jordan's went for a record $560,000 at auction.
The shoes are autographed and each shoe is a different size. The left is a 13 and the right is a 13 and a half.
Detail of the "Air Jordan" Nike shoes worn by Chicago Bulls' center Michael Jordan #23 during a game against the Washington Bullets at Capital Centre circa 1985. (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
Sources say 10 bidders took part in the auction.
The iconic 1985 pair shatters the previous auction record.
Last year, a pair of the Nike "Moon Shoe" running shoes sold for a little less than $440,000.