Michael Jordan-signed sneakers break record at auction

The "Last Dance" documentary has everyone wanting a little piece of Michael Jordan.

But a popular memorabilia item will cost you.

A signed pair of Air Jordan's went for a record $560,000 at auction.

The shoes are autographed and each shoe is a different size. The left is a 13 and the right is a 13 and a half.

Detail of the "Air Jordan" Nike shoes worn by Chicago Bulls' center Michael Jordan #23 during a game against the Washington Bullets at Capital Centre circa 1985. (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Sources say 10 bidders took part in the auction.

Advertisement

The iconic 1985 pair shatters the previous auction record.

Last year, a pair of the Nike "Moon Shoe" running shoes sold for a little less than $440,000.