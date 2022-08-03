Metro Atlanta street racing persists despite attempted crackdowns

Metro Atlanta police departments are trying to crack down on dangerous street racers, but some criminals are still finding ways to shut down intersections.

One driver was trapped in the chaos Sunday evening in DeKalb County and recorded video of what she saw happening.

Nicole Anderson's video captured the intense moments around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when street racers shut down the intersection of North Decatur Road and DeKalb Industrial Parkway.

"I saw this big cloud of smoke and smelled something like rubber. As I pulled closer, I thought it was a wreck," she said.

Anderson was one of the many drivers that night caught in the bumper-to-bumper traffic. The markings from the event are still evident days later.

"You can see exactly where they were circling in this intersection," she said. "There were people In the vehicles doing doughnuts. Some were hanging out of the door - some out of the sunroof."

Anderson says she thought it was a movie set and dozens of people called 911 for help.

"Thank goodness there weren’t any ambulances that had to get through. We are about a half mile from DeKalb Medical," she said.

After police responded, Anderson said the situation became more dangerous.

"They were darting in all different directions trying to go after people," she said.

FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb County Police for comment on the situation but have not heard back.

Anderson says something has to be done to stop these bold acts.

"This is my community. This is where I grew up and they are getting away with it everywhere," she said. "I think they should have designated areas they can do it. It’s pretty brazen doing it on a Sunday night when it was still light."

Last year, Georgia lawmakers passed a law to crack down on reckless stunt driving. Those convicted could have their licenses suspended and be subjected to fines, jail time, or both.



