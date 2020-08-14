Metro Atlanta sees its youngest death from COVID-19

Health officials in Georgia reported the youngest death from COVID-19 in metro Atlanta on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, a 15-year-old boy from Gwinnett County died because of the novel coronavirus. Health officials said he had no known prior medical conditions.

The unnamed teen is the first death in Gwinnett County of someone under the age of 30 from the virus.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The boy is also the second youngest death in the state. Last week, GDPH reported a 7-year-old Chatham County boy had passed away from the illness.

Earlier this year, GDPH reported a 17-year-old Fulton County boy and a 19-year-old Cobb County man died from COVID-19.

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

-----

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia