Deputies in Oglethorpe County say 111 pounds of methamphetamine will not make it to the streets after a recent major bust.

Investigators say the drug seizure happened during a traffic stop for a traffic violation on Steven's Grove Church Road.

During the stop, officials say a K-9 unit got an alert on the vehicle, which led to the discovery of over 111 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office)

"This is an excellent example of how a humble traffic stop can lead to great results in getting this poison off our streets," Sheriff David R. Gabriel wrote on Facebook.

Deputies arrested the driver and seized the drugs and vehicle.

Gabriel said it's the largest bust of hard narcotics in the county's history.