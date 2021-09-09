Mercedes-Benz testing car concept that reads driver's mind

Mercedes-Benz is working on a car you can control with your mind.

The automotive company says the concept car is inspired by the movie "Avatar."

The car has a device installed on the driver's seat headrest which can supposedly read brainwaves.

Mercedes says drivers will be able to change the radio station, set navigation, and answer the phone just with their mind.

