Mercedes-Benz Stadium vaccination site surpasses 300,000th dose on final day

On the final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Fulton County Commission chairman said the site passed a landmark number of doses administered.

Chairman Robb Pitts said the site surpassed 300,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered. Monday is the final day for walk-up vaccinations at the stadium.

Pitts said, at its peak, the site administered more than 10,000 doses on one day.

The county will transition to relying on mobile units throughout the community as well as partnerships with libraries administering the vaccine at branches on a rotating schedule.

With demand for the vaccine declining, Pitts urged all eligible residents to be vaccinated if they have not already done so.

"There has been a disturbing trend of declining vaccination rates and the turnout has slowed down in recent weeks," Pitts said. "We’re so close to defeating this crisis, but that will only happen if everyone gets the vaccine — which is safe, effective, and free."

FEMA began vaccinating residents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 24 offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine initially distributing an average of 42,000 vaccines a week or 6,000 a day.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.