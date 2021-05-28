Mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium closing June 7
ATLANTA - The Southeast’s largest mass vaccination site will be closing on June 7.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened on March 24 offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine initially distributing an average of 42,000 vaccines a week or 6,000 a day. Although, so days more than doubled that amount.
The announcement to close the facility after 75-days in operation came a week after Georgia’s mass vaccination sites closed and was a week earlier than intended.
The project was a collaboration between FEMA, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County, the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the stadium.
No appointment is needed right now to get vaccinated at the site.
