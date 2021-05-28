Mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium closing June 7

article

The Southeast’s largest mass vaccination site will be closing on June 7.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened on March 24 offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine initially distributing an average of 42,000 vaccines a week or 6,000 a day. Although, so days more than doubled that amount.

The announcement to close the facility after 75-days in operation came a week after Georgia’s mass vaccination sites closed and was a week earlier than intended.

The project was a collaboration between FEMA, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County, the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the stadium.

SEE ALSO: CDC Director says 'disinformation' may be driving some to refuse COVID-19 vaccine

No appointment is needed right now to get vaccinated at the site.

For more information visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.