Mercedes-Benz Stadium launches frozen drink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
article
ATLANTA - A new beverage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Beginning during the Atlanta Falcons' Oct. 2 game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve "Crucial Catch Lemonade," made with lemon vodka mixed with frozen house-made lemonade.
The drink is served with phade, biodegradable plastic straws, used throughout the stadium.
Crucial Catch is a partnership between the NFL and the American Cancer Society that addresses inequities in cancer treatment in communities.
Since 2009, Crucial Catch has raised more than $23 million.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS