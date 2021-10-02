Mercedes-Benz Stadium launches frozen drink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

article

A new beverage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Beginning during the Atlanta Falcons' Oct. 2 game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will serve "Crucial Catch Lemonade," made with lemon vodka mixed with frozen house-made lemonade.

The drink is served with phade, biodegradable plastic straws, used throughout the stadium.

Crucial Catch is a partnership between the NFL and the American Cancer Society that addresses inequities in cancer treatment in communities.

Since 2009, Crucial Catch has raised more than $23 million.

