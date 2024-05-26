Memorial Day thunderstorms brewing across north Georgia

article

A line of strong storms is expected to move across north Georgia from northwest to southeast early Monday morning, creating the perfect storm for lightning and heavy rain.

After a brief break in the action, some strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening Monday.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in the strongest storms that form, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. An Enhanced (3 out of 5) Risk is in effect for far northwest Georgia through Monday morning.

Memorial Day weather: What to expect

Expect gusty winds in the 40 to 50 mph range. Severe storms could even produce gusts of over 60 mph.

Up to an inch of hail is possible.

A few tornadoes are possible across north Georgia, as strong as an EF-2. While the probability is very low, a brief tornado may even form farther south.

Trees and powerlines may be downed in storms.

Officials are warning people interested in outdoor activities to pay attention to their local weather report for the potential for lightning strikes.