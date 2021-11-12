Expand / Collapse search
3
Memorial service planned for fallen Jackson County deputy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff's deputy Lena Nicole Marshall died after being shot in the line of duty. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A memorial service for fallen Jackson County deputy Lena Nicole Marshall has been announced for next week.

Deputy Marshall, 49, was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence incident on November 5. She passed away a few days later.

JACKSON COUNTY COMMUNITY REMEMBERS FALLEN DEPUTY

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Free Chapel in Braselton. Sheriff Janis Mangum, Zac Billings, Lauren Stephens, and Rob Peladeau will officiate.

A 16-mile funeral procession with law enforcement from around the state is also planned for 12 p.m. that same day.

Tributes pour in for fallen Jackson County deputy

Deputy Lena Marshall died after she was shot while responding to a domestic violence call on November 5.

PROCESSION AND FUNERAL PLANS FOR JACKSON COUNTY DEPUTY MARSHALL

Deputy Marshall worked for Winder and Helen Police Departments and Barrow, Habersham, and Jackson County Sheriff’s offices.

She is survived by her daughters; Chelsea Marshall of Ballground, GA, and Kiley Harris of Hoschton, GA; son, Colten Harris of Jefferson, GA; Brothers, Noah Johnson of Denver, CO, and Mark Marshall of Richmond, CA; sister, Rachel Winslow of Roswell, GA and Katie Marshall of Richmond, CA.
She was preceded in death by her son, Austin Harris.

Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53 Braselton, GA 30517. is in charge of arrangements.

Those who wish to send condolences can do so online at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Complete arrangements to be announced by Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, Braselton, GA.