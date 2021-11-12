Memorial service planned for fallen Jackson County deputy

article

A memorial service for fallen Jackson County deputy Lena Nicole Marshall has been announced for next week.

Deputy Marshall, 49, was shot in the line of duty responding to a domestic violence incident on November 5. She passed away a few days later.

JACKSON COUNTY COMMUNITY REMEMBERS FALLEN DEPUTY

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Free Chapel in Braselton. Sheriff Janis Mangum, Zac Billings, Lauren Stephens, and Rob Peladeau will officiate.

A 16-mile funeral procession with law enforcement from around the state is also planned for 12 p.m. that same day.

PROCESSION AND FUNERAL PLANS FOR JACKSON COUNTY DEPUTY MARSHALL

Deputy Marshall worked for Winder and Helen Police Departments and Barrow, Habersham, and Jackson County Sheriff’s offices.

She is survived by her daughters; Chelsea Marshall of Ballground, GA, and Kiley Harris of Hoschton, GA; son, Colten Harris of Jefferson, GA; Brothers, Noah Johnson of Denver, CO, and Mark Marshall of Richmond, CA; sister, Rachel Winslow of Roswell, GA and Katie Marshall of Richmond, CA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Austin Harris.

Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53 Braselton, GA 30517. is in charge of arrangements.

Those who wish to send condolences can do so online at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

