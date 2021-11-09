Jackson County community remembers fallen deputy

Tributes are pouring in for Jackson County Deputy Lena Marshall who died from injuries sustained in the line of duty Monday.

She was shot during a domestic violence call in Hoschton Friday night. A second deputy fired back, killing the shooter and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating. Marshall died just days later.

"She was always in a happy mood, laughing," Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said. "She did her job well, didn't back down from anything."

That's how the first woman to sit in the Jackson County Sheriff's office describes the county's first female deputy killed in the line of duty.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputy Lena Marshall died after being shot in the line of duty.

"It’s sad that we live in such an evil society that people want to hurt law enforcement. we run toward danger when everyone else runs away," Mangum said.

Deputy Marshall had worked as a law enforcement officer for years, at one point as a K-9 handler.

"She had a lot of experience. I knew I was getting a good one," Mangum said.

Marshall had been with the Jackson County Sheriff's office for less than two years. Her boss says she left a lasting impression.

JACKSON COUNTY DEPUTY DIES DAYS AFTER SHOOTING, SHERIFF SAYS

"When she'd bring someone into the jail she'd cut up with the jailers," she said.

Sheriff Mangum says there are two things she wants her deputies to do every day.

"Have the utmost integrity and go home safely," she said. "It hurts my heart that that didn't happen Friday night with her."

Flowers and trinkets now drape the fallen deputy's car as her team remembers her as one of their brightest.

She’s the fourth Jackson County Deputy to die from injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Deputy Marshall leaves behind three adult children. A fourth died years ago, on the exact same day she passed.

A GoFundMe for Marshall has been set up, to donate click here.

Her funeral is set for Monday at 2 p.m. at Free Chapel Church’s Braselton campus.

