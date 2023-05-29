Memorial Day: Chick-fil-A honors fallen service members with 'Missing Hero Table'

The Chick-fil-A in Covington posted a poignant tribute to those service members who are no longer able to come to the table on Monday.

The restaurant located along U.S. 278 NW near Highway 81 set a "Missing Hero Table" for Memorial Day to reflect on "missing family, friends, and mentors".

The store, in a Facebook post, wrote that the tradition is to "express thanks and remind ourselves of who we have lost, and how blessed we are every day because of their sacrifice."

'MISSING HERO TABLE': FALLEN SOLDIERS HONORED WITH EMPTY SEAT AT TABLE ON MEMORIAL DAY

In the post, it is quoted:

"The cloth is white – symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.

"The single red rose reminds us of the lives of these Americans….and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers.

"The yellow ribbon symbolizes our continued uncertainty, hope for their return and determination to account for them.

"A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land.

"A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families.

"The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return.

"The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one Nation under God.

"The glass is inverted – to symbolize their inability to share a toast.

"The chair is empty – they are missing.

"Let us now raise our water glasses in a toast to honor America’s POW/MIAs, to the success of our efforts to account for them, and to the safety of all now serving our nation!"

PHOTOS: MEMORIAL DAY EVENING ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA

The location also closed early to "allow our team time to visit and reflect with family".