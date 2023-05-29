Photos: Memorial Day evening across north Georgia

article

Residents across Georgia spent Memorial Day remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

While many spent Monday on vacations, cookouts, and at the pools, some took time to put the true meaning into the U.S. federal holiday.

Here is a look at some of the events:

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Alpharetta residents gather at City Hall for a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

Alpharetta held its Memorial Day tribute at City Hall. Residents heard from former U.S. Army Ranger Grant McGarry. The combat veteran served five deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. McGarry reflected on the day he made the decision to go into the military during his senior year of high school. Since McGarry's return to the U.S. in 2012. He co-founded the Darby Project, which provides individual transition support to U.S. Army Rangers.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dacula residents line city streets for the annual Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

In Dacula, community members gathered for the 30th annual Dacula Memorial Day Parade. People there lined the streets near Dacula High School to pay tribute to those who answered the nation's call and gave their lives.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Dunwoody holds its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Brook Run Park on May 29, 2023. (FOX 5)

In Dunwoody, the Parks and Recreation Department held a Memorial Day ceremony. City leaders and community members gathered for the DeKalb Veterans Memorial at Brook Run Park. Participants heard from Major General William Dyer about the importance of this day. General Dyer says it’s important to remember those who lost their lives by coming together despite our difference.