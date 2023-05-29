Bidens attending Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday to commemorate the 155th National Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff are also attending the event, WMTV in Wisconsin reported.

"On Memorial Day, we honor America's fallen heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion to this nation."

"We'll never be able to repay the debt we owe them. But today, we rededicate ourselves to the work for which they gave their lives, and we recommit to supporting the loved ones they left behind," Biden tweeted Monday.

The commander-in-chief will give an address at the Memorial Amphitheater following the wreath-laying ceremony.

Memorial Day is a day of reflection and remembrance of those who died while serving in the U.S. military, according to the Congressional Research Service. The holiday is observed in part by the National Moment of Remembrance, which encourages all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. for a moment of silence, the Associated Press reported.

FILE-President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Imag Expand

The holiday stems from the American Civil War, which killed more than 600,000 service members — both Union and Confederate — between 1861 and 1865.

There’s little controversy over the first national observance of what was then called Decoration Day. It occurred May 30, 1868, after an organization of Union veterans called for decorating war graves with flowers, which were in bloom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



