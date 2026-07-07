Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $576M ahead of Tuesday draw

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The Brief Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $576 million. Combined with the Powerball jackpot, nearly $1 billion is up for grabs this week. Georgia has produced several record-breaking lottery winners in recent years.



Lottery fever is heating up again as Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing offers an estimated $576 million jackpot, while Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot has climbed to $436 million.

Together, the two games are offering nearly $1 billion in potential winnings, drawing players hoping to become the next multimillionaire. The Mega Millions drawing is set for 11 p.m. Tuesday, while the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.

Georgia has seen its share of massive lottery winners in recent years. Among the biggest jackpots won in the state are:

$983 million Mega Millions jackpot won on a ticket sold at a Publix in Newnan in November 2025 — the largest lottery prize in Georgia history.

$478.2 million Powerball jackpot won on a ticket sold in Buford in October 2024, which was the state's largest Powerball prize.

$2.49 million Fantasy 5 jackpot won in May 2025, the largest jackpot in that game's history.

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Despite the eye-popping jackpots, the odds remain incredibly long.

🎰 Lottery odds: Just for fun

🍀 Mega Millions jackpot odds: 1 in 290,472,336

🔴 Powerball jackpot odds: 1 in 292,201,338

🎟️ Powerball odds of winning any prize: 1 in 24.9

🤯 Bottom line: Someone has to win eventually—but statistically, it's much more likely you'll win a smaller prize than hit the jackpot. Experts say no set of numbers is more likely than another, so whether you pick birthdays, lucky numbers or use Quick Pick, every combination has the same chance of winning.