Georgia lottery players win $46M in one week; $1.5M ticket in Jackson

The Brief Georgia Lottery players took home $46,421,293 in winnings last week. One scratch off ticket sold in Jackson earned the purchaser $1.5 million. Another lucky winner won $1 million in Griffin



Several Georgia Lottery players have won big in the past week, with one player winning $1 million and another $1.5 million in scratch-off games.

What we know:

The lucky ticket for the $1.5 million prize was purchased at Stark Road Chevron, 780 Covington Street in Jackson. Those winnings were claimed on Mar. 6.

Another lucky winner won $1 million playing the 2nd Edition Billionaire Club scratcher at Super Food, 2529 Old Atlanta Road in Griffin. They claimed their winnings on Mar. 6.

In all last week, Georgia Lottery players took home $46,421,293 in scratch-off winnings.

Big picture view:

Lawrenceville: One player hit the jackpot on Mar. 8 in the Fantasy 5 drawing, winning $705,988 at Speedway at 3120 Sugarloaf Parkway.

Covington: A Leap O’Luck player won $19,360 on Mar. 6.

Suwanee: Another player won $17,593 on Mar. 5 by playing Max Treasure’s Ancient Adventures.

Morrow: A resident claimed $14,522 on Mar. 7 playing Money Strike Jackpots.

Senoia: One player is $10,000 richer after playing the Lucky 7s Multiplier on Mar. 6.

Proceeds from playing benefit the Georgia education system.