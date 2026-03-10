'It was pretty cool': Robotic dog chases intruder from Castleberry Hills apartments

The Brief Robotic dogs are now patrolling the GE Lofts in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Recently, one of the robots scared off an intruder. Behind every dog is a team of humans monitoring the cameras and, if needed, deploying the dogs. These operators can communicate through the robot and notify police if necessary.



An apartment complex in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta is going high-tech to help prevent crime.

What they're saying:

GE Lofts has two robotic dogs to help deter crime. One patrols inside the gate, the other patrols outside along the perimeter.

"When we go to bed, a team logs into our camera systems; they're verifying the alerts that get thrown up on our cameras," said William Gilbert, a resident.

If the team of humans monitoring the cameras sees something suspicious, they'll deploy the dog.

"We can have a person on the other side of every robot to go communicate with them, contact authorities, and deescalate the situation," said Bryan Dinner, founder of Undaunted Robotics Security.

Just recently, a man managed to force his way onto the property. Cameras picked up his movements and the dog was deployed. The alarm went off and the intruder quickly left the property.

"They brought the dog out, and he immediately left; it was pretty cool," said Gilbert.

The backstory:

GE Lofts has numerous security measures on its property. There is a large gate topped with wire, bright lighting, and multiple cameras. Yet, none of it stopped criminals. In November, six guys, some with guns, were caught on camera making their way into the parking lot and going through cars, stealing whatever they could find.

"They methodically went through every car in the parking lot," said Gilbert.

Residents were frustrated, not knowing what they could do to protect their property. Then, in January, they opted to get the robotic dogs. After seeing the dogs in action, they believe they finally found a solution.

"They're out and alert when we're sleeping in bed, and protecting our things, and keeping out scary guys; so far, it's a win-win," said Randy Wilkinson, a resident.

Dig deeper:

The founders of Undaunted Robotics Security are based in Atlanta. They launched in January 2025 and have 60 robotic dogs patrolling various areas.