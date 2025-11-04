Gun-wielding man seen with group ransacking cars at Castleberry Hill condos

The Brief Six people, at least one armed with a gun, broke into multiple cars at GE Lofts in Castleberry Hill. Residents say repeated break-ins continue despite new cameras, lighting, razor wire, and gated access. Atlanta Police have not identified any suspects, and the investigation into the break-ins remains active.



A group of six people, at least one armed with a gun, broke into several cars early Tuesday morning at the GE Lofts in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood, residents and police said.

What we know:

Video shows the suspects jumping the fence into the gated parking lot before methodically going from car to car.

"The car backed into our driveway and six people jumped out. One of them had a gun in his hand. They methodically went through every car in the parking lot," said William Gilbert, a resident who serves on the HOA board.

What they're saying:

Some residents found their vehicles ransacked, while others were left with damage. "I have to pay $500 for a new window now. It’s very aggravating," said resident Dylen Richmond.

Neighbors said this is far from the first time their property has been targeted. They’ve spent thousands on security upgrades, including surveillance cameras, a Flock license plate reader, better lighting, and an 8-foot fence topped with razor wire. A gate limits access to residents only, and an Atlanta Police camera is also positioned nearby.

"It’s kind of ridiculous, how far do you have to go to protect your things," said resident Randy Wilkinson.

Despite those efforts, residents said the intrusions continue, leaving many unsure of how to stay safe. "We don’t want to go outside and confront them, these people are literally armed with a gun in hand. What do you do?" Gilbert said.

Dig deeper:

The GE Lofts are located on Haynes Street, just a few blocks from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta City Hall.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the suspects have been identified.

It’s also unclear how they got past the gated entry or if similar incidents in the area may be connected.

Atlanta Police said the investigation into Tuesday’s break-ins remains active and ongoing.