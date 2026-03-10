Atlanta aid workers risk lives in Iran, Congo missions as casualties mount, non-profits say

The Brief Atlanta-based organizations are conducting rescue missions for orphans and displaced families in Iran and the Congo. The Pentagon reports 140 U.S. service members wounded as intense American strikes are expected inside Iran. Ongoing conflict in the Middle East is now impacting Georgians at the pump through rising gas prices.



Two metro Atlanta-based non-profits are working on the front lines of global conflicts, navigating rising tensions in Iran and militant takeovers in the Democratic Republic of Congo to rescue women and children.

What we know:

Metro Atlanta humanitarian leaders are currently stationed in the Middle East and Africa to assist refugees fleeing war-stricken countries.

Dr. Diako Alikhani with Church of God World Missions is focused on helping women and children leave Iran amid escalating military actions. On Tuesday, the Pentagon confirmed that approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded in the war with Iran, and officials stated they expect to launch the most intense day of U.S. strikes inside the country to date.

Closer to home, Coleman Bailey of Atlanta is operating with the group Children’s Refuge in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bailey reports that a militant group known as M-23 has successfully taken over the city where he is currently located.

What they're saying:

Dr. Diako Alikhani said he is dedicated to showing those in the Middle East that they are not alone. "I know their struggles, their pain and the new life they’re hoping for," Alikhani said. Regarding the uncertainty of the conflict, he asked, "Is it going to end? Is it going to be worse?"

Alikhani noted that many are fleeing while leaving loved ones behind in the chaos. "If you don’t know where your parents are, were they bombed or were they killed? Did the regime take them?" he said. He added that the people he assists believe the war will end "if the Western Allies will continue and not give up and not negotiate with this regime."

From the Congo, Coleman Bailey described the dire situation following the M-23 takeover. "Where I am at now, there’s a Militant group called M-23 and they took over the city where I am at right now," Bailey said. He noted that their center provides housing to over 200 children who were orphaned by the war.

Local perspective:

While the rescue missions are taking place thousands of miles away, the conflict is hitting home for Atlantans. The war in Iran is currently driving up gas prices across the United States. Additionally, Bailey noted that the Trump Administration has attempted to intervene to bring peace to the region in the Congo.

What's next:

The situation in Iran remains volatile following the death of the country's previous leader. Residents and humanitarian workers are waiting to see if the new leadership will offer a change or "be more of the same." Alikhani warned that if the regime is not removed, "the regime will kill even more of their own people." Meanwhile, President Trump has stated he does not believe the war will last much longer.