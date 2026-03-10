More bike lanes to pop up around Midtown Atlanta, relieving cyclists but frustrating some drivers

The Brief A new protected bike lane on Juniper Street is now open for riders. The project is part of a $5 million city initiative dating back to 2019. Street safety advocates say the lanes are long overdue, despite concerns over traffic congestion.



New bike lanes have popped up around Midtown Atlanta, with more on the way.

One just opened on Juniper Street, stretching from 14th Street to Ponce de Leon Avenue.

What we know:

The new Juniper Street lane is part of a $5 million initiative dating back to former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' administration in 2019. The design repurposes what was a driving lane for parking, planted trees, enhanced crosswalks, and protected bike lanes.

While Midtown consists of approximately 70 miles of streets. Hourigan says the projects involve repurposing less than 10 percent of that space. Additional lanes are also on the way to Spring Street and West Peachtree Street.

"We've been working on finalizing the design," Dan Hourigan, Midtown Alliance transportation director, said. "We’re trying to make our streets serve multiple modes of transportation. Not just driving, but walking, biking, you know, riding a scooter."

The other side:

The lanes have critics, with some drivers saying traffic has become unbearable, particularly around rush hour.

One X user wrote, "People won't be coming into town. Congratulations."

The Midtown Alliance replied by pointing out that planning for this project went on for years, which included a series of public hearings.

Hourigan says that if you are in a car and driving, travel times may get slightly worse, but he believes it is a small price to pay for safer streets.

He also added that ongoing sewer work on 10th Street has only made matters temporarily worse.

What's next:

Initial work will soon begin on Spring Street from 17th Street to 3rd Street and on West Peachtree Street from Linden Avenue to 17th Street.

Hourigan says that because the area will continue to grow with jobs and residents, the city cannot add more traffic lanes in places like Midtown. The Midtown Alliance research also suggests protected bike lanes make streets safer for drivers as well, he said.