Stray cat tests positive for rabies in Athens-Clarke County

The Brief A domestic shorthair cat found in the area of Westwood Avenue near Bogart has tested positive for rabies. Officials said the cat was white with tabby spots. It is unclear whether any other people or animals were exposed.



A stray cat found off Atlanta Highway near the Athens-Clarke County/Oconee County line has tested positive for rabies, according to health officials.

What we know:

The domestic shorthair breed was found on Mar. 8 by an ACCGov Animal Services Department officer in the area of Westwood Avenue in Bogart, officials said.

The white cat with tabby spots was behaving aggressively and was taken to the University of Georgia, where it tested positive for rabies.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they interacted with the cat in the Westwood Avenue area is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider for further guidance. If you believe your pet may have come into contact with the cat, contact a veterinarian.

Residents who see a stray cat and suspect rabies should report it to the Animal Services Department at 706-613-3540 or call 911 in an emergency.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any other animals or people were exposed.