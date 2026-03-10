Brookhaven to receive $375K settlement over faulty pavilion

article

The Brief The City of Brookhaven will receive $375,000 in settlement money over a faulty pavilion in Brookhaven Park. Those funds will be used to construct a new pavilion in the park, city officials said. Several parties who participated in the original pavilion's design and construction are contributing to the settlement.



The Brookhaven City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement resolving litigation over structural deficiencies of a Brookhaven Park pavilion.

What we know:

Under the agreement, Brookhaven will recover the loss on the pavilion and use the funds to construct a replacement.

The parties involved in the pavilion's design and construction are each contributing funds to resolve the dispute. The former pavilion has since been torn down due to safety issues.

The contributors include:

Tri Scapes, LLC – $115,000

Lose & Associates, Inc. – $120,000

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. – $75,000

Crown Service Contractors – $50,000

Matrix Engineering Group, Inc. – $15,000

What they're saying:

District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simmons, whose district includes the park that housed the faulty pavilion, said she is glad the issue has been resolved, so the city can focus on improving the park.

"Brookhaven Park has been a priority for our community for years, from acquiring the property to making the improvements that residents enjoy today," said Councilmember Simmons. "I'm pleased we were able to recover these funds so we can replace the pavilion and continue building on the park's success."

Mayor John Park said the settlement ensures the error does not fall on the taxpayers.

Funds are expected to be paid to the city within 30 days after execution of the final agreement.

What we don't know:

Further details regarding the new pavilion have not been released.