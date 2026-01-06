$983M Mega Millions prize claimed by Georgia resident, officials confirm

article

The Brief Georgia’s largest-ever lottery winner claimed a $983M Mega Millions jackpot The winner chose a $453.6M cash payout and remains anonymous The winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Newnan



Georgia’s largest lottery jackpot winner has officially stepped forward, claiming a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize just days into the new year.

What we know:

Georgia Lottery Corporation President and CEO Gretchen Corbin announced Tuesday that the winner of the Nov. 14 Mega Millions drawing came forward on Jan. 2 to claim the historic $983 million jackpot — the biggest lottery win in state history. The winner chose the cash option, totaling $453.6 million before taxes.

While the winner decided to remain anonymous, which is allowed under Georgia law, lottery officials shared that the ticket holder is a Georgia resident with family members who have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship. The winner said they regularly play the lottery to support education programs and were reminded to buy a ticket after seeing a Georgia Lottery billboard highlighting the growing jackpot.

The winning Quik Pik ticket was sold at Publix #1816 on North Highway 29 in Newnan. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say the winner plans to make the money "generational" and give back to causes that matter to them.

The payout eclipses Georgia’s previous lottery record — a $478.2 million Powerball jackpot sold in Buford in October 2024.

