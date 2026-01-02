Three Georgia Lottery players win $1M to start 2026

article

The Brief Three Georgia residents won $1 million each on New Year’s Day. Winners were chosen in a Georgia Millionaire second-chance drawing. Lottery proceeds support HOPE and Georgia Pre-K programs.



Three Georgia residents are starting the new year as millionaires after being selected in a special Georgia Lottery second-chance drawing held at the start of 2026.

What we know:

The $1 million prizes were awarded through the Georgia Millionaire second-chance drawing, with winners announced just after midnight on New Year’s Day. The three winners are residents of College Park, Grovetown and Lawrenceville. Under Georgia law, the winners are allowed to remain anonymous.

"Congratulations to the Georgia Lottery’s first millionaires of 2026," said Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation. She said the drawing marks an exciting start to the year as the lottery continues raising funds for education programs across the state.

The Georgia Millionaire game is a scratch-off ticket that includes instant cash prizes and a second-chance drawing for players who enter non-winning tickets. Lottery officials say proceeds support the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.